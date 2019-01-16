South Africa: Police Intercept and Arrest Suspected Rolex Gang Members

press release

Two suspected Rolex gang members were arrested in the Sandton CBD on Tuesday, 15 January 2019. Police also seized high calibre firearms, a large volume of ammunition, balaclavas, knives and drugs.

Police officers were conducting routine patrols and observations in Sandton when they spotted a black VW City Golf parked on the side of the road, with two occupants acting suspicious. Upon searching the suspects, police found two firearms and ammunition in their possession. Furthermore, police recovered drugs, balaclavas, hand-gloves and knives from the suspects.

Police believe the duo might be part of the Rolex gang that has been targeting and terrorising the residents in the northern areas of Johannesburg and they were planning to hit their next target. The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if it were used in the commission of crimes.

The suspects, aged 36 and 26, will be appearing at Alexandra Magistrate's Court soon facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of dangerous weapons and possession of drugs.