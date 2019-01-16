South Africa: Three Suspects Nabbed for the Brutal Murder of a Motorbike Seller

press release

The Police in Mokopane have on Tuesday night (2019-01-15) arrested three suspects just a day after the brutal murder of Mr Chris Williams in Mokopane south of Polokwane.

The 32-year-old deceased was stabbed to death on Monday 2019-01-14 at about 20h40 by three men pretending to be interested in buying a motorbike that he recently advertised on social media. The three arrived at the deceased's home at Kroompark Surbub of Mokopane. When the deceased went outside to show the alleged buyers the bike, he was instead brutally attacked. His wife, who remained in the house, was alarmed by her husband's frantic screams and rushed outside. That's when she found her husband lying in a pool of blood and the suspects had already fled from the scene.

The police and the medical emergency services were called and responded immediately. Unfortunately Mr Williams was declared dead.

The joint intelligence driven operation that was set in motion since the commission of the crime succeeded resulting in the apprehension of the three suspects last night (2019-01-15). They were arrested at different locations around Ramokgopa village outside Mankweng, in the Botlokwa policing presinct.

The following items were recovered during the arrests:

* A silver grey Isuzu bakkie belonging to one of the suspect's father

* One cellphone

* One (01) brown Okapi knife,

* Clothes and keys belonging to the deceased's vehicle.

* An Axe

The suspects, aged 21, 29 and 32 will soon appear in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder. Police investigations are continuing.