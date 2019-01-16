South Africa: Ramaphosa and Magashule Contradict Each Other On Reserve Bank Nationalisation

analysis

On the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, President Cyril Ramaphosa directly contradicted his party's secretary-general, Ace Magashule, on the ANC's election promise regarding the "flexible monetary regime" for the Reserve Bank. The question is: which ANC will be on the ballot paper?

Last year when President Cyril Ramaphosa led Team South Africa to Davos, he was still officially Number Two. It was only a month later that former president Jacob Zuma was pushed to resign. This year, Ramaphosa is going as Number One, but it's not really clear that he's completely in charge.

The breakfast briefing at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosebank on Wednesday started seven minutes late. If time is money, this slight delay came at a considerable cost, as one of the tables alone seated big bank bosses like Standard Bank's Sim Tshabalala, Absa's Maria Ramos, Investec's Stephen Kosseff, and Colin Coleman from Goldman Sachs.

JSE chairperson Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita was also there, and early in the conversation asked for clarification on the ANC's view on the Reserve Bank mandate (the Monetary Policy Committee also happens to be having its meeting at the moment).

This came after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told eNCA's...