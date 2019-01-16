South Africa: SA Praised for Laws On Child Sex Abuse - but the Implementation Doesn't Match Up

analysis

An international study of measures to combat sexual violence against children says that South Africa is doing well in terms of legislation and policy. On these aspects, the country scores above average compared to its global counterparts. But when it comes to actually implementing the resources necessary to keep children safe, South Africa still has much to do.

South Africa deserves praise for "enacting comprehensive legislation on sexual offences against children," finds an international study released on Wednesday by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

In its review of 40 countries worldwide in terms of their efforts to address sexual violence against children, Out of the Shadows: Shining light on the response to child sexual abuse and exploitation scores South Africa above average for the laws and policies the country has introduced to deal with the problem.

The report also commends South Africa's "comprehensive system of training and guidance for front-line support workers who respond to cases of sexual violence against children" as an example of promising progress, as well as the Department of Education's guidelines for teaching professionals on this matter.

South Africa outperforms most of the countries surveyed when it comes to its legal framework for protecting children, ranking in...