South Africa: Building 'A World in Common' Between UCT and a Khayelitsha Primary School

analysis

How can universities -- often perceived as ivory towers -- help identify the obstacles to learning at the school level? A book, Partnerships in Action, attempts to answer this question and to find solutions. The University of Cape Town's Schools Improvement Initiative identified a potential partner in Intshayelelo Primary School. Beyond collaborating on the book, academics and principals have learnt from one another about the classroom.

Intshayelelo Primary School is in the working class suburb of Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha. It has been partnering with UCT since 2013 to learn from one another through collaboration. It was one of the university's first attempts to stretch out across the Cape Flats to primary and high schools in Khayelitsha through the Schools Improvement Initiative.

The initiative involves a range of faculties, from the School of Education to the Faculty of Health Sciences. They aim to help the Western Cape Education Department to improve the quality of education in the province.

This fee-free state school is a good example of Professor Crain Soudien's belief that it is the obligation of the university to make sense of what teachers are having to deal with in the school environment on a daily basis.

"We need to...