Nigeria: Buhari Seeks Re-Election to Continue 'The Good Work He Started in 2015'

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appealed to Nigerians to re-elect him in the February 16 presidential poll so he can continue with "the good work he started in 2015".

Mr Buhari who made the plea in Lokoja while addressing a rally of party faithful and supporters said all other candidates of the All Progressives Party (APC) should be voted for during the general election.

He warned the electorate against voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that the country should not be returned to the ugly past.

Mr Buhari reminded them of the situation in the country in 2015 when he took over, saying that the PDP wanted to return to power "to entrench corruption in the system".

The president said he had been able "to fix roads, power, economy, Ajaokuta Steel Complex, and other sectors".

He promised to secure the country against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes.

He also promised to sustain and improve upon the achievements recorded in the power, road, education, health, economic and others sectors.

He commended the people for "their love for him and the party", promising to reward their loyalty.

Also, the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole urged the people to vote for Candidate Buhari and others on the platform of the party "to guarantee the future of the country".

He dismissed allegations that the APC was planning to rig the election.

Governor Yahaya Bello assured the president that the people of the state would vote massively for him and other candidates of the APC.

He said the forthcoming election is about "a choice between the good and bad", saying Mr Buhari represents the good and would win in all the polling units in the state.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, while addressing the crowd highlighted achievements of the Buhari led administration in different sectors of the economy.

He warned Nigerians against being carried away by "empty promises of the opposition party", saying Mr Buhari remains the best of all the candidates contesting in the presidential election.

The ex-Rivers governor commended the people for their massive turnout, urging them to come out massively to vote for the president and other APC candidates on election days.