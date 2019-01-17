Nigeria: Court to Rule February 11 in Patience Jonathan's Alleged N12.2 Billion Fraud

Abuja — Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has fixed February 11, 2019 to deliver judgment in an application for final forfeiture of N12.2 billion linked to Patience Jonathan.

The suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the money: $8,435,788.84 (about N3 billion) and N9.2 billion are believed to be proceeds of illegal activities.

The court had, on April 19, 2018, ordered an interim forfeiture of the money, following an ex-parte application filed by the EFCC against Patience and five companies.

Acting spokesman of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, said in a statement yesterday in Abuja that the money was kept in Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank Plc), Diamond Bank Plc, Stabic-IBTC and First Bank Plc.

At the last adjourned sitting in January 15, 2019, five video clips of the companies belonging to the former First Lady were shown to the court.

After viewing the videos, counsel to the applicant, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that he was not served the video of the Women for Change Initiative and two others by the defence, a claim that was confirmed by the court.

During yesterday's proceedings, Oyedepo was served some applications pertaining to the video evidence played in the court.

At the resumed sitting yesterday, counsel to the first respondent, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) urged the court to expunge paragraphs nine to 12 of the response of counsel to the applicant.

In her short ruling, Justice Olatoregun said she had found no reason why those paragraphs should be expunged.