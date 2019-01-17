Malawi: Department Guns Down Stray Dogs

The Department of Agricultural Development through Animal Health in Nkhata Bay is shooting down stray dogs to prevent an outbreak of rabies in the district.

District Agricultural Development Officer, Lyaz Nyirenda told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday that authorities had already killed 10 dogs around Chintheche.

"Stray dogs have high chances of contacting rabies. Having no owner means they are not yet vaccinated and they can be carriers of the disease," Nyirenda said.

He said the exercise will continue until all stray dogs are shot down.

Nyirenda urged Nkhata Bay residents to report abandoned dogs to District Agricultural Development Office.

Rabies is a deadly contagious viral disease of dogs and other mammals transmissible through saliva to humans and causes madness and seizures leading to death if untreated in time.