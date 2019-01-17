Malawi: Over 1300 Households Affected By Stormy Rains in Phalombe

At least 1334 households from four Traditional Authorities in Phalombe district have been affected by stormy rains that occurred in the district over the past weekend.

According to a preliminary report by Phalombe District Council submitted to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) seven people have also been injured in the disaster.

The report which was submitted to DoDMA on Wednesday shows that the stormy rains affected the areas of Traditional Authorities Mkhumba, Nkhulambe, Nazombe and Jenala.

Assistant Disaster Risk Management Officer for Phalombe, Davie Chibani said: "Of the four Traditional Authorities, Jenala was the most affected with a total of 1,155 households."

"The situation is bad and the affected households require immediate support. However, we would also like to raise concern over poor construction standards which seem to be a major factor contributing to the impact of the disasters," Chibani added.

Among the destroyed household items across the affected areas were kitchen utensils, food stuffs particularly maize flour and furniture.

Meanwhile, Phalombe District Council through the office of Disaster Management Affairs has warned people living in disaster prone areas to move to safe grounds as the district continues to receive above normal rains.