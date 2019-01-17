Malawi: Minister Advises Families to Use Contraceptive Methods

Lilongwe — Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Henry Mussa has urged families and young people in the country to use contraceptives methods as a way of controlling the country's population.

The minister was responding to the 35 per cent increase of the country's population as shown by the preliminary results of population and housing census conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO) in September, 2018.

Mussa explained to Malawi News Agency (Mana) recently in Lilongwe that it is important to use family planning methods which would assist to reduce population growth.

He added that in the past decades, most families had more than four children which was not a problem to them because resources were not expensive comparing to nowadays.

"With the 35 per cent increase of the population, it would put much pressure on resources such as land for settlement and animal grazing in years to come," he said.

He added that provision of contraceptives through public and private facilities should be strengthened to increase uptake of family planning methods.

During a random interview that Malawi News Agency conducted in Lilongwe City market on Wednesday, Maria Bauleni aged 45, said youth friendly health services should also be strengthened to be able to address the family planning needs of the youth who are sexually active.

She said family planning and HIV protection methods should be integrated to serve the dual purpose among adolescents.

Lilongwe market vendor, Samuel Zimba pointed out that lack of civic education on family planning among the youth promotes population growth in the country.

Among the family planning contraceptives prevalent include using condoms, emergency pills, injections, and female sterilization among others.