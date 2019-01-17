Uganda: Activists Fault Ministry Over Blood Sale

Health rights activists in Masaka District have criticised a government proposal to charge private hospitals for supply of blood units.

Private hospital proprietors, under their umbrella Uganda National Association of Private Hospitals, have since protested the move saying they are open to discussions.

Health rights activists led by Swaibu Sulambaaya, the chairperson Masaka Regional Referral Hospital Patients Association, said the proposal is dangerous since the burden will be shifted to the poor patients.

He said a number of patients who need blood transfusion are poor people who have anaemic conditions because of poor feeding.

Mr Sulambaaya, who is also known for mobilising people to donate blood in Masaka Sub-region, said it will be unfair to charge for blood yet people give it freely.

He said those hospitals that cannot offer free blood to patients should shut down, asking government to put in place a policy that criminalises charging.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of blood donation vans to Mengo Hospital on December 17 last year, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, asked blood banks to consider charging private health facilities since they sell the blood to patients.

Dr Atwine said private hospitals collect free processed blood, but sell it to patients claiming the payment is for "processing fees".

Mr Joseph Mubiru, another health rights activist, said that God was wise to remain with the right of producing blood, saying that this is a clear indication that blood should be free of charge.

Ms Shifah Kateregga, the executive director Masaka Human Rights Defenders criticised the decision.

Mr Ayub Mutebi, the Masaka Regional Blood bank manager said Dr Atwine was misquoted by the media, insisting that she simply made a suggestion owing to public outcry that patients are charged money to get blood in some private hospitals.

According to Ministry of Health records government spends $45 (about Shs165,000) per unit of blood from the time it is donated.