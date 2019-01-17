Rwanda to Host ANOCA Youth Games

Rwanda will this year host the maiden edition of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Youth Games.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by Valens Munyabagisha, the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) president.

The five-day event will run from April 2-6 in Huye District.

This publication understands that the multidiscipline competition will comprise; cycling, athletics, taekwondo, beach volleyball and 3x3 basketball, a form of the game played three a side.

In exclusive interview on Wednesday, Munyabagisha revealed that through RNOSC, Rwanda was first requested to host the regional showpiece during the 2018 ANOCA Regional Meeting last June and has since agreed to accommodate the competitions after consulting the Ministry of Sports and Culture - MINISPOC.

"Preparations are already underway, and we are looking forward to hosting a memorable event. We have decided to start with five disciplines, but more will be added in future editions," said Munyabagisha.

He further noted that after the competition in Southern Province, all the athletes and officials will head to Kigali where they will join Rwandans in Walk to Remember on April 7 at Amahoro Stadium as the nation will be commemorating the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The competitions, designed for youngsters aged between 16 and 18, will see around 350 athletes vying for medals in different sports.

Eleven countries namely; Sudan, Burundi, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia and the hosts Rwanda, will be represented.