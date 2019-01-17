Zimbabwe: Fugitive Prisoner Arrested

Police have arrested one of the three hard-core criminals who escaped after they allegedly assaulted prison officers while in transit, before jumping off a moving prison truck.

Timothy Muhari (32), who was injured after jumping off the moving prison truck, was found in a bush a few metres from where they jumped off.

Muhari and his two accomplices, Boniface Utete (39) and Nyashadzashe Hove (35) (both late), allegedly beat up prison warders who were guarding them while on their way to Bulawayo, before jumping off the truck just before the toll gate along the Mvuma-Gweru Road about two weeks ago.

ZPCS Midlands spokesperson Chief Correctional Officer Jere Ruzive said Utete died on the spot, while Hove died in hospital last week after succumbing to wounds sustained during the escape attempt.

He said Muhari was found in the bush with multiple injuries, while trying to free himself from handcuffs.

"He looked weary and was about to starve, but when they asked him, he said he was living on wild fruits and never attempted to ask for food from the villages for fear they would report him," said Mr Ruzive.

"He was badly injured. It seems he was trying to remove the cuffs, but he injured himself in the process."

Mr Ruzive said Munhari, who is facing armed robbery charges, was now recovering in hospital under guard.

"He will be facing charges of escaping from lawful detention," he said.

"He has already been convicted of armed robbery and was due to be released in 2052."