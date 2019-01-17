Zimbabwe: Heavy Storm Ravages Homes

More than 200 families in Chiredzi, Zaka and Mwenezi districts in Masvingo province were left homeless after heavy storms ravaged the three areas last week.

The storms also destroyed schools, resulting in learners taking lessons in the open, under trees.

The chairman of the Chiredzi district civil protection unit Mr Lovemore Chisema, yesterday said there was need to urgently assist the affected families and schools.

"We have received reports that over 80 houses have been destroyed by a storm which hit most parts of the district last week," he said.

"As of now, we have managed to visit some in Chiredzi West's ward 27 and 28 while my office is set to visit wards in Chiredzi North constituency.

"We are also receiving information from our various civil protection committees from wards so that we come up with a detailed district report."

Zaka district civil protection unit chairperson Mr Ndeya Nyede said the roofs of over 60 houses were blown off at Chinorumba village in Zaka Central constituency.

"We have over 60 families who were affected by a violent storm which blew off the roofs of their houses," he said. "We are asking for assistance to help the affected families, who, for the past three or so days are sleeping in the open.

"We are still collecting more data from the wards so as to have a comprehensive report."