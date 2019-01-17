Zimbabwe: Man Fatally Assaults Sister's Lover

Chipo Katsidzira and Yolanda Chirundu

A 25-YEAR-OLD Chipinge man is on the run after he murdered his sister's lover whom he accused of cheating on her.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident which happened on January 12 at Chako Business Centre.

"On January 12, the deceased, Blessing Muyazo (35) was walking with Tinashe Dhlakhama (18. The accused, Sieze Dhlakhama Dadanechako (25), approached them and accused Muzayo of playing around with his sister," he said.

A fight between the two men broke out and Muzayo was overpowered and he sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to Mt Selinda Hospital where he died upon admission.

The matter was reported to Chipinge rural police.