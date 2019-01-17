Zimbabwe: Mawarire At It Again

Evan Mawarire was yesterday arrested for inciting public violence and organising disturbances that rocked the country, causing loss of life and destruction of property.

Mawarire recently posted videos on the Internet together with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions calling for mass action.

Mawarire's lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa confirmed her client's arrest.

"He was picked up in the morning on allegations that he incited people to commit acts of violence," she said.

"He is at the Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station and they have not yet decided which cells to place him in."

Mawarire is expected to be in court today.

"He is appearing in court tomorrow (today) and I am one of the lawyers from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights working on his case," said Mtetwa.