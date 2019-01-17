Zimbabwe: Cpu Mobilises Resources to Repair B/Bridge Damages

The Civil Protection Unit in Beitbridge has started mobilising resources to repair and rebuild most key infrastructure that was destroyed by hailstorms recently, an official has said.

District Administrator Mrs Kiliboni Ndou-Mbedzi, who chairs the local CPU chapter, said they were now engaging non-governmental agencies, churches and other development agencies to urgently attend to the damaged properties. She said they were mobilising building material, food, clothes, water and sanitation equipment for the victims.

"The rains have left a trail of destruction on key infrastructure mostly schools, clinics and homesteads, which were either reduced to rubble or had their roof blown off by storms," said Mrs Ndou-Mbedzi.

"We have sent reports and requests to our traditional partners and we are hopeful that we will soon start repairing the damaged properties in order of priority.

"Schools and clinics will get first preference, while the villagers who lost their homes will be assisted with food, clothes, water and sanitation items."

Mrs Ndou-Mbedzi said structural assessment were being conducted at the Beitbridge Border Post, after part of the roof of the arrival's section was blown off by strong winds.

She said the winds left a trail of destruction at Swereki, Mtetengwe, Tshikwalakwala, Matshiloni and Malibeng primary schools.

Mrs Ndou-Mbedzi said teams had been sent out to assess the damaged homesteads in Wards 1 (Tshikwalakwala), 4 (Matshiloni) and 6 (Mtetengwe).

"We urge people to be conscious of changes around their areas," she said.

"They should use our usually reliable communication channels. This will ensure we attend to issues as and when they arise."

Mrs Ndou-Mbedzi said urged people to exercise extreme caution when crossing flooded rivers and streams on foot or using vehicles.

She said they had since engaged the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to repair some poles that fell in Beitbridge West constituency due to strong winds, resulting in a power blackout at some irrigation schemes and business centres.

"Some of the affected places are Bili and Jalukanga irrigation schemes and Zezani Business Centre," said Mrs Ndou-Mbedzi.