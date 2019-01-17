Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths Lead 'Operation Restore Sanity'

FOLLOWING violent protests that rocked Mutare on Tuesday morning, a group of Zanu-PF youths were yesterday moving around suburbs removing boulders, tyres and other items used to barricade roads in an operation they termed "restore sanity".

The group, which was led by Youth League national secretary for finance Cde Getrude Mutandi, provincial youth's leader Cde Tawanda Mukodza and secretary for administration Cde Masimbamakuru Kangai, moved around the central business district removing objects that had been used to block roads.

Cde Mutandi said the move sought to restore sanity in town as the demonstration was hampering development.

"We have found it befitting to remove objects that were used to barricade roads in and around town as we want to restore sanity," she said.

"These demonstrations are against development and as youths we agreed to move around removing what has been used to block the roads. We moved around the city centre, moved to Fairbridge and Chikanga. Our target is to move around all suburbs in Mutare."

Cde Mutandi urged people to desist from violent demonstrations and destruction of property.

Cde Mukodza vowed not to stop until the situation normalised, saying they were planning to engage more youths to contain the situation.

He said they decided not to sit and watch as people who were working against Government disturbed peace and the general living conditions of people.

"We want peace to prevail in our country and as youths we decided not to sit and watch people disturb peace," said Cde Mukodza.

"They have disturbed the peaceful environment. Our mission is to see to it that the situation is contained and everything return to normalcy."

Police had to use tear gas to displace some demonstrators who wanted to match into Mutare's CBD.