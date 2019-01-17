Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Provincial Boss Masimirembwa Dragged Into Party Love Scandal

Zanu-PF provincial chair for Harare Godwills Masimirembwa has been dragged into a secret love storm with a female party activist.

This came out when a party youth activist was hauled before a Harare magistrate's court this week for allegedly sending offensive messages to his accuser via WhatsApp.

Ngonidzashe Mapita (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Chigodora on Monday.

He denied the allegations by Onipah Coffee, a party opponent whom he accused of trying to soil his name.

"The complainant is making false allegations. The two of us are to run for the same post in the next coming elections. So she is trying by all means to block my way so that she can be the only candidate standing for election," said Mapita.

Court heard that on October 28 last year, Mapita sent abusive messages via WhatsApp to Coffee.

In the message, he allegedly attacked Coffee saying she had an illicit sexual relationship with Masimirembwa in exchange for favours.

According to the state, Mapita went on to insult her mother whom she called a prostitute, further saying Coffee was a result of her mother's promiscuous affairs.

Mapita is alleged to have sent the obscene messages intending to impair Coffee's dignity.

Patience Chimusaru prosecuted.