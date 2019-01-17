Namibia: Coaching Changes Continue As Jacobs Joins Unam

THE coaching changes in the Namibian Premier League continue unabated after Woody Jacobs resigned from Okahandja United and joined Unam as their head coach on Wednesday.

Following the dismissal of Robert Nauseb by African Stars and Eric Muinjo of Orlando Pirates, as well as Ronny Kanalelo's resignation from Unam last year, Jacobs became the fourth coach to move ship this season when he announced his resignation to Okahandja United chairman Congo Hindjou in an email on Wednesday.

"I hereby would like to tender my resignation as head coach of Okahandja United with immediate effect. After nine league matches with three defeats and six draws, and the team lagging in the relegation zone, I was left with no other option but to reconsider my options and to allow the team to rescue (the situation) and secure survival in the Premier League," he said.

"During my stay I think I have given my all, but it seems that the team is just not responding to my tactics. As a believer that coaches are responsible for performances and when something is not forthcoming one has to step aside which is what I am doing before it is too late," he added.

Jacobs, who could not be contacted for comment yesterday, expressed his gratitude to Hindjou for originally giving him the job.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the honour you bestowed upon me when you first approached me for the coaching job at Okahandja United. I wanted to make it my legacy, but it seems it was not meant for me. I want to wish the team well with their upcoming fixtures and I strongly believe that the elusive wins are just around the corner," he said.

A few hours later, though, Jacobs was announced as the new head coach of Unam, to take over from Kanalelo, who joined Maritzburg United as goalkeeping coach at the beginning of December last year.

James Britz was appointed as Unam's temporary coach, but Unam's director of communications, Edwin Tjiramba on Wednesday announced that Jacobs had been appointed as their new head coach.

"It is with much enthusiasm and pride that we would like to inform all our fans, sponsors and the football nation at large of the appointment of Nicholas 'Woody' Jacobs as the new Unam head coach as of 16 January 2019. Coach Jacobs comes with a wealth of coaching experience and as a university, we are confident that his experience and skills will enable us to reach our season's goals and targets. We are also confident that he will develop our student-athletes to help them become the best version of themselves on and off the field," he said.

Tjiramba added that Marcello Wakadumo had also been appointed as their assistant coach.

"We are excited to have him on board, and are therefore confident that with his background and understanding of the game, alongside coach Jacobs, Unam will continue to be a formidable force in the Premiership," he said.

Jacobs' resignation came shortly after Okahandja United managed to rescue a point after a late goal by Lorenzo Majiedt in a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night.

According to a Nampa report, Pirates took a 73rd minute lead through Victory Gaseb, who slotted the ball home after United failed to clear a corner kick, leading to a goalmouth melee, from which Gaseb poked the ball into the net.

His goal came after a disappointing first half for both teams who produced unattractive football, especially Okahandja United, who failed to put together decent passes.

Pirates, on the other hand, had enough possession, which they failed to convert into goals despite creating several chances in the half.

The second half was a different story as United showed a lot of improvement, pinning Pirates into their own half in the first 15 minutes.

However, their hard work was undone by Gaseb's goal.

Despite conceding a goal, United refused to throw in the towel, with substitute Gerland Kaengurora using his pace to cause all sorts of problems for Pirates.

The Okahandja-based outfit got their equaliser in the 89th minute when Lorenzo Majiedt had the easiest task of tapping the ball into the net after Donavan Gai-Nub failed to handle a harmless free kick.

Despite the draw, the two teams remain in the relegation zone, with Pirates second last on the log on five points and Okahandja third last on six points.