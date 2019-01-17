Angola: Girabola2018/19 - 1º De Agosto and Sagrada Esperança Draw

Luanda — 1º de Agosto and Sagrada Esperança last Wednesday in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium drew 3-3, in a game that closed the 12th round of the top division football championship (GirabolaZap2018/19).

1º de Agosto's goals were scored by Ary Papel, Mongo and the self-inflicted goal by Djo, while Sagrada Esperança's goals were put in the net by Jiresse (twice) and Cachi.

Despite the draw, 1º de Agosto remain leaders of the Girabola with 23 points, while Sagrada come seventh with 15 points.

Still on the same day and for the same round, Académica do Lobito lost at home to Progresso do Sambizanga by 0-2, Santa Rita received and beat Recreativo do Libolo by 1-0, FC Bravos do Maquis and Cuando Cubango FC drew 2-2.

Still in the same round, Desportivo da Huíla beat Saurimo FC 2-1 and Interclube had a nil-nil draw at home with Sporting de Cabinda.

The round kicked off on Tuesday with Petro de Luanda drawing nil-nil with ASA and Kabuscorp beat Recreativo do Libolo 3-1.

13th Round Fixture:

FC Bravos do Maquis -1º de Agosto

Sagrada Esperança - Kabuscorp

Recreativo da Caála - Interclube

Sporting de Cabinda - Desportivo da Huíla

Saurimo FC - ASA

Petro de Luanda - Santa Rita

Recreativo do Libolo - Académica do Lobito

Cuando Cubango FC - Progresso do Sambizanga