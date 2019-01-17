Kenya/Tanzania: Sportpesa Cup-Bound Teams in Final Action Before Dar Trip

Kenyan representatives to the upcoming SportPesa Cup tournament in Dar es Salaam will take to the pitch this afternoon for their last SportPesa Premier League (SPL) fixtures before departing for neighbouring Tanzania over the weekend.

The third edition of this two-nation tourney commences Tuesday next week at the Benjamin Mkapa National stadium with holders Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks flying the Kenyan flag.

Troubled Ingwe, whose technical bench was summoned by the executive committee over poor performance on Monday, visit their bogey side Chemelil Sugar at Moi stadium in Kisumu.

This is a tough hunting ground for Leopards who last won at the venue in August 2015 against Western Stima. They've met the millers 22 times winning four games, Chemelil have walked away victorious nine times while as many games have ended in a draw.

The Francis Baraza-coached Chemelil approach this encounter buoyed by a 2-0 triumph over Posta Rangers last Sunday in Machakos.

Both sides have however collected seven points from as many games. Ingwe has a single win, four draws and two defeats.

"We are still in a rebuilding process having brought in so many young boys, we try to fight for points in every match," Chemelil coach Baraza said. Second-placed Bandari host 16th placed Posta Rangers in their tenth meeting at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Previously, Bandari, who are yet to test defeat this term, emerged winners thrice while four ties ended in a draw.

Elsewhere, Sharks, who have one win in the last five matches against Zoo Kericho, face a five-hour trip to the green city.

Sharks will be the second team to arrive in Dar es Salaam after Leopards on Saturday.

Ingwe is scheduled to land at the Julius Nyerere International airport at 10am, Sharks at 3.15pm and Bandari on Sunday at 1.15am.

Gor, who played Mount Kenya United yesterday, will be the last team to touch down in the Tanzanian capital on Sunday night from Douala, Cameroon after honouring their Caf Confederation play-off first leg return fixture.

They will be received at the airport by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) head of international matches Michael "Majua" Ouma.

K'Ogalo depart for the West African nation tomorrow for the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff against New Stars de Douala slated for Sunday at Omnisports stadium in Limbe.

Gor coach Hassan Oktay will make his bow in this competition in the third quarter final against Mwanza-based Mbao FC before Leopards confront early favourites Simba in the late kick-off next Wednesday.

Debutants Bandari play Tanzanian side Singida United in the opening duel on Tuesday before Tanzanian league leaders Young Africans (Yanga) square it out with SportPesa Shield winners Kariobangi Sharks in the second fixture.

The four team will resume domestic action on January 30 for their catch up games that will spread through to March 23.