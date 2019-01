Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Nation Media Group

The scene of the terror attack at the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi on January 15, 2019.

Detectives in Nairobi arrested two suspects in connection to the terror attack at 14 Riverside office park that left nearly a dozen people dead.

Police conducted the raids on Wednesday morning in houses suspected to have been hideouts of the attackers.

One suspect was arrested in Ruaka estate on the outskirts of Nairobi and the other in Eastleigh.

Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti confirmed the arrests.