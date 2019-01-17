17 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Lecturer Facing Attempted Murder Charges Remains in Custody

Tagged:

Related Topics

A LECTURER at the University of Namibia's Rundu campus, who stands accused of shooting at two men in December, was once again ordered to remain in custody on Tuesday.

Nelson Antonio was arrested at the beginning of December after allegedly shooting at brothers Moses Batista and Gerson Batista, both aged 25.

The police told Nampa at the time that Moses Batista was driving his sister's car and was accompanied by his brother, Gerson, when they were shot at.

"The car is believed to belong to the suspect's ex-girlfriend," Kanyetu said.

One of the men was shot in the right leg, while the other was shot in the neck and upper arm.

The 44-year-old lecturer appeared before magistrate Helen Olaiya in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on two counts of attempted murder, and his case was postponed to 11 March 2019 to allow for further police investigations.

Prosecutor Variety Matamata represented the state.

Namibia

Govt Claims Angola Oil Not Up to Standard

The energy ministry says Angola's refined oil does not meet Namibian standards, but this could change because the… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.