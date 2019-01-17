Namibia: Lecturer Facing Attempted Murder Charges Remains in Custody

A LECTURER at the University of Namibia's Rundu campus, who stands accused of shooting at two men in December, was once again ordered to remain in custody on Tuesday.

Nelson Antonio was arrested at the beginning of December after allegedly shooting at brothers Moses Batista and Gerson Batista, both aged 25.

The police told Nampa at the time that Moses Batista was driving his sister's car and was accompanied by his brother, Gerson, when they were shot at.

"The car is believed to belong to the suspect's ex-girlfriend," Kanyetu said.

One of the men was shot in the right leg, while the other was shot in the neck and upper arm.

The 44-year-old lecturer appeared before magistrate Helen Olaiya in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on two counts of attempted murder, and his case was postponed to 11 March 2019 to allow for further police investigations.

Prosecutor Variety Matamata represented the state.