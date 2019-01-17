Namibia: Sankwasa's Many Cattle Cause Uproar

Deputy works minister James Sankwasa is in hot water after he moved his 500 cattle to Ikaba in the Kabbe constituency of the Zambezi region for grazing.

Sankwasa confirmed that his livestock was moved there for grazing, but that it was done in 2017. However, now some community members feel that his livestock is encroaching on their land.

Some wrote to The Namibian anonymously, stating that the politician was bullying them on their land, and had also not made any effort to seek permission from chief Kisco Liswani III.

"My sister's grandson stays at Ikaba, and he took my cattle there for grazing. For that, I do not need to seek permission because they are with my grandson. One only needs to seek permission from the chief if one plans to buy land," said Sankwasa.

According to the deputy minister, the complainants are jealous people because of the number of livestock he has.

"I have more than 500 cattle. I think that is my problem. Because I am a deputy minister, they are jealous. My economic status should not bother anyone."

Sankwasa added that there are more than 16 other families who took their livestock for grazing to Ikaba because they know people there, and asked why he is being targeted.

Martin Kasokonya, who also has his livestock at Ikaba, agreed with the deputy minister, saying he did not need permission to let his animals graze there if he knew some families there.