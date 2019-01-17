Namibia: Memorial Service for Mass Accident Victims

A memorial service for the six people who burnt beyond recognition in a collision on 10 August 2018 on the Otjiwarongo-Otavi B1 road was held on Tuesday evening at Otjiwarongo's DRC informal settlement.

The six were a family that formed part of the seven who died after a sedan and a white pickup collided and burst into flames.

The accident occurred shortly before 15h00, about five kilometres north of Otjiwarongo after a sedan, which was travelling from Otjiwarongo collided with a pickup that headed in the opposite direction, and was occupied by two South African nationals who escaped with serious injuries.

The deceased were identified as Lazarus Makinge (69), Marianne Makinge (67), Theresia Guxas (40), six-year-old Iyaloo Zoey Haufiku, Nolitha Star Makinge, aged four, and two-month-old Alisha Makinge from Outjo, while the 41-year-old Markus Musikarakuma who was driving the sedan, was from Gobabis.

Their identification took a lengthy process in the capital through a forensic DNA sample collection from the deceased's remains and their close relatives.

A relative of the six Outjo deceased, Athlanta Nakare, in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday said both her parents, a sister (Guxas), who was a sergeant in the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) at Otjiwarongo, and three nieces all perished in that accident.

"We will now lay them to rest at Outjo on Saturday," she added.

Nakare said the remains of Musikarakuma, also an NDF soldier stationed at the Gobabis military base, will be buried at Gobabis on 25 January.

Some NDF members were present at the memorial service on Tuesday at Otjiwarongo.

