Liberia: U.S.-Based Liberian Surgeon Arrives to Help 'Underprivileged' Girls

Dr. Grace Dinkins, a Liberian surgeon is in the country to contribute her quota.

Dr. Grace-Ann Dinkins, a Liberian surgeon based in the United States of America, arrived in the country on Wednesday, January 16 to meet with senior government officials, including Montserrado County District#9 Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood.

Dr. Dinkins is a Liberian awards athlete from the 1984, 1995 and 2000 summer Olympics in the U.S.

According her travel itinerary, while in the country, Dr. Dinkins will hold discussions with the government and some humanitarian groups to identify priorities, particularly underprivileged girls.

Dinkins is the chief executive officer (ECO) of the Africa Investor Group (AIG), a company that helps medical institutions and other humanitarian organizations.

She is also a general surgeon based in Lynwood, California, Dr. Dinkins is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the U.S. including College Medical Center and MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. She specializes in general surgery with focus on the organs within the abdomen, including the stomach and colon.

She received her medical degree from University of California Irvine School of Medicine, and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

Dinkins is one of 10 doctors at College Medical Center, and one of 34 at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center.

Bill Rogers, an athlete who hosted a successful 5KM marathon last year, said that one of Dr. Dinkins' itineraries is to attract investors to Liberia.

"Dr. Dinkins, who is also a multiple award-winning trauma surgeon, is here to support youths and some of the country's young athletes, because she has helped countries like Haiti, Cambodia, etc. This is why we brought her to contribute to the well-being of her own country men," Mr. Rogers said.