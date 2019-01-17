16 January 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Digital Library Expansion

Mendefera — Digital libraries being introduced in the Southern region and Senafe in particular are playing due role in the development of the teaching and learning process, report indicates.

According to Eng. Abel Girmay from the Ministry of Education branch in the Southern region, the introduction of digital libraries that has started with Tisha School in Senafe is part of the national and regional effort to introduce digital libraries and technology in schools throughout the country.

Eng. Abel further said that the introduction of digital libraries helps students and teachers get sound and video supported teaching and learning materials, as well as satisfy the demand of readers. He went on to say that effort is being exerted to expand digital library technology in remote areas.

It is to be recalled that digital libraries have already been introduced in secondary schools in Dekemhare sub zone.

