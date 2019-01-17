Eritrea: Southern Region - Malaria Prevalence Declines By 54 Percent

Mendefera — Owing to the active involvement of health practitioners, the community and partners, the Ministry of Health branch of the Southern region stated that compared to the previous year the prevalence of malaria decreased by 54% in 2018.

In a meeting conducted on 14 and 15 January in Mendefera, Dr. Amanuel Mihreteab, head of the branch office, indicated that measles and Rubella vaccination coverage was 96% and that of Vitamin "A" distribution 95%. He further stated that new HIV/AIDS infection rate was reduced significantly. Dr. Amanuel, however, went on to say that the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high BP is on the rise and demands special attention.

The participants on their part stating that diseases transmitting from animals to humans, particularly rabies is on the rise and called on the Ministry of Health for immediate intervention.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Amina Nurhussien, Minister of Health, commending institutions for their integrated effort in realizing the charted out programs, called for reinforced engagement of the public in ensuring community based environmental sanitation campaigns.

Documents I the region indicate that in the Southern region there are 34 health stations, 7 health centers, 2 community hospitals, 4 hospitals, 1 regional referral hospital and 2 mother and child care centers.