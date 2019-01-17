Cameroon: Gospel Music - Jubilee Praise Team Ushers in "New Cameroon"

A praise and worship evening held in Yaounde on January 13, 2019 to launch activities for this year.

The inter-denominational choral group, Jubilee Praise Team, will this year go beyond Yaounde for the first time to hold praise and worship evenings in the regions. Speaking to Cameroon Tribune in Yaounde on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at the launch of the group's activities for this year, the leader, Rev. Psalmist Nnah Faith Um, said Cameroonians need God for peace to reign in the land. "Let us seek God, worship Him and depend on Him and we shall experience the real new Cameroon. Let God be honoured and those who attended the concert go back home with the message of love for our land. People should love, pray for and invest in Cameroon through their creativity rather than curse it," Faith implored.

With theme "Celebrating the new Cameroon," the evening gathering in the Red Cross Hall was attended by a capacity 2,500 crowd, including Cabral Libi, candidate in the October 7, 2018 presidential election and two cabinet ministers - Mbah Acha Rose, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Supreme State Audit and Libom Li Likeng, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications. "Our leaders are beginning to love God the more and to believe that the nation can only depend on Him," Faith Um added.

Guest singers at the altar-building praise and worship evening were Papa Lin Nka, The Twin Sisters from Buea, Kadesh Choir from Alfa Naomi; while Right Reverend Bishop Chris Raymond Ngwu made prophetic declarations. There was also launch of Jubilee Praise Team's magazine. Amongst the songs performed last Sunday evening were: "Hallelujah to the Lamb," "It reaches," "Le grand jour," "The old rugged cross," "In the cross," "Stand amazed," "Years I spent," "La porte est scellée," "Cameroon praise song," "Cameroun loue l'Eternel," "Mandem." Others were "Quand il descend," "Il est là," "You are God," "Je donne gloire," "You deserve the glory," "Naraekele," "Your love is kind," "Jesus Christ est ma sagesse," and "Kulungile."