Somalia, UN Agency Launch Major Nutrition Survey for Children, Women

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Somali health ministry on Wednesday launched the first major nutrition survey in the country since 2009.

Both the ministry and UNICEF said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu that the Somali National Micronutrient Survey will be carried out in the next four months.

Fawziya Abikar, minister of health, said they will be collecting data related to micronutrient at the household level that will help them better understand the health and nutritional status of children and women in Somalia.

Jesper Moller, UNICEF Somalia acting representative, said the nutrition survey represents a major step forward towards improving the health and nutritional status of the country's children and women.

"We feel very honored to be part of the process. We call on all health partners to continue investing in data collection to help us accurately assess and respond to the health and nutritional needs of children," said Moller.

"By doing so we help build a stronger and healthier workforce and economic foundation for Somalia," he added.