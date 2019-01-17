Nigeria: Buhari Approves Medical Director for FMC, Kebbi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Aliyu Balarabe as the Medical Director (MD), Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

According to a press statement signed by a spokesperson of the federal ministry of health, Boade Akinola, on Wednesday, Mr Balarabe's appointment is for an initial first term of four years.

Ms Akinola said the appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

She said Mr Balarabe's appointment takes effect from December 27, 2018.

Congratulating Mr Balarabe on his appointment, the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the yearning of Nigerians for an effective and responsive health care delivery system.

Mr Ehanire further urged the new official to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the discharge of his duties so as to take health care delivery to a greater height.