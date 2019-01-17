Namibia: Operation Hornkranz' Will Proceed and Succeed - Ndeitunga

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga warned those orchestrating criminal activities that 'Operation Hornkranz' will continue.

Ndeitunga made the remarks at the briefing on the outcome of the operation at Israel Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek yesterday during a visit by vice president Nangolo Mbumba.

"There are those who are saying they will continue with unlawfulness. That is not the correct judgement; we will continue until all the criminals are cleansed from our streets and our community," Ndeitunga stated.

Namibian Police major general Oscar Embubulu, who described the operation as a success, said it should continue, despite the mixed feelings of the Namibian public.

Since the operation began during the festive season in 2018 until now, the recorded number of offences include 48 murder cases, 28 attempted murder cases, 87 rape cases, 49 culpable homicides, 14 armed robberies, 268 assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm cases, 102 housebreaking and theft cases, 63 fraud cases, 66 of stock theft, 61 inquests, 78 cases involving dealing in drugs, 10 possession of protected game products, and one case of the possession of unpolished diamonds.

Embubulu added that drugs of a street value of N$5 672 710 like Mandrax tablets, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, cannabis and cannabis plants were confiscated.

In this regard, 134 arrests were made for illicit drugs, including 127 Namibians, six Zambian nationals and one South African being involved.

A total of 41 888 vehicles were searched, while 16 114 persons were also searched. Dangerous weapons which were confiscated in the capital included 27 firearms, eight toy guns, 3 759 knives, 1 320 pangas, 516 screwdrivers and 385 knobkieries.

Vice president Mbumba congratulated the forces which took part in the operation.

The Namibian Police, the Namibian Defence Force, the Correctional Service of Namibia, the City Police and the Men and Women's Network participated.

He said the government will always find ways and means to assist national endeavours in maintaining law and order in the country.

"Notwithstanding criticism by individuals, the participation of Namibian Defence Force in the policing operation over the festive season was welcomed by peace-loving and law-abiding compatriots," Mbumba added.