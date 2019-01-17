Nigeria: Pay More Attention to Education, Healthcare, Govt Tells States

The federal government has urged states to pay more attention to the development of primary healthcare and education to improve the living standards of Nigerians in rural areas.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Adejoke Adefulire, gave the advice at a two-day sensitization workshop for 2018 conditional grant scheme for focal persons representing states in Abuja.

She said: "In line with the requirements of the Conditional Grants Scheme Implementation Manual, two sectors - Health and Education - have been identified as the most critical that requires urgent intervention for 2018 CGS to States round. The 2018 CGS round, like that of 2017, will cover only for the States to be implemented for the Local Government because of budgetary constraints.

"States' applications will do well by keying into the new initiatives of the Federal government, which will enhance the quality of states' proposals, such as sustainability solution in this respect, all applications should be accompanied with detailed mechanism for sustainability and community participation."

Sustainable development goals 3 and 4 are specific goals targeted to ensure the development of good healthcare delivery and access to education in developing countries by 2030. Since the adoption of the SDGs in 2015, the Nigerian government has taken concerted steps to achieve the set goals. One of such step is giving conditional grant scheme to the states.

The conditional grant scheme will focus on two critical areas of healthcare delivery and proper development of the education sector in rural areas.

Deputy resident representative, UNDP, Joerg Kuehuel said the body is partnering with some states in Nigeria to ensure successful attainment of the goals in the country.

The National Bureau of Statistics wants the current level of poverty in the country reduced for effective implementation of the project.

Nigeria's conditional grant scheme which started in 2007 was borne out of the need to develop new mechanisms to engage and mobilize resources from all tiers of the government towards achieving SDGs by 2030.