Ghana: GNFS to Construct Burns Hospital in Tema

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), is to construct a burns hospital for its personnel and the public, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Mr. Edwin Ekow Blankson has disclosed.

He said the project which would soon commence in Tema would be funded from the Fire Officers Development Fund (FODEF).

"The seed money from this project would be sourced from the FODEF, a fund with contributions from both serving and retired officers," he added.

The CFO said this during the end of year party for personnel of the GNFS in Accra on Friday to take stock of activities of the previous year.

The programme was attended by heads of sister security agencies, and they were entertained to music from the GNFS band.

He said 5,531 fire outbreaks, 595 road crashes and 164 other incidents which required rescue operations were recorded last year, representing 17 per cent increase over the previous year.

The GNFS, he said, had embarked on a project to make its headquarters a model of fire safety destination, by installing state-of-art fire safety systems.

The CFO said every officer would have a detector linked to a control panel to ensure that any fire that breaks out would give an automatic alarm for immediate attention.

He advised personnel to remain committed and adhere to professional ethics during the discharge of their duties.

The Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, said 40 officers, made up of 20 male and 20 female would be sent to Malta for training this year.

He said the ministry would work hard to improve the capacity of officers and men of the service to accomplish its mandate.

Mr. Dery assured them of government's commitment to resource the GNFS to enable it perform to their optimum.

'"Government has facilitated the procurement of two hydraulic platforms promised the service in the previous year and which would be delivered in due course," he added.

He commended the officers for their success in the previous year and urged them to show commitment and resilience in their work.