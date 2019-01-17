Ghana: Vakpo Dzigbordi Haborbor Donates to Cured Lepers Village

Ho — THE Vakpo Dzigbordi Haborbor, an association of women in the North Dayi District, has donated a consignment of clothes, edible items and detergents to the Cured Lepers Village in Ho in the Volta Region.

Mrs Mary Doe, a spokesperson of the association said that the gesture was in line with the women's stance to share with the less-privileged in society.

She gave the assurance that the group would maintain cordial ties with the cured lepers and continue to support them in various ways to enable them to fend for themselves.

The Member of Parliament (MP) of North Dayi, Mrs Joycelyn Tetteh, who is a member of the Dzigbordi Haborbor, said that the group was highly concerned about the re-integration of the cured lepers.

"They are part of the society and so we need to embark on a vigorous and sustained public education to ensure that they are not deprived of their basic human rights," she said.

The MP, called on other non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and public spirited individuals to support the cured lepers to play productive roles in the society.

She reminded the public that leprosy could be cured with early treatment.

Ms Tetteh said that it was totally unacceptable for some members of the public to treat cured lepers or lepers with contempt.

"They are part of us and we must all support their re-integration," she insisted.

The caretaker of the village, Mr Nelson Atito expressed gratitude to the association for the gesture and urged other groups to help the village in similar ways.