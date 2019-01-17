Ghana: GTF Declares 2019 Busy Year

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has declared the year 2019 a busy one as it lines up series of events in a bid to make the sport one of the leading disciplines in the country.

Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, President of the Federation who disclosed this in a chat with the Times Sports said apart from the several juvenile clinics lined up for kids in Accra, the Federation will organise other events to keep members busy through the year.

The first of such events will be the organisation of a National Referees License Course for taekwondo referees in the country.

It will be under the sponsorship of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Mr Aly Nour, an Egyptian referee and Chairman of the Africa Taekwondo Referees Committee will be the resource person for the event scheduled for February, 2019.

Mr Otu explained that the purpose of this was to train new referees and retrain those that are already active with taekwondo duties and license them.

Following in March will be an Administration Course for administrators of the game.

This, Mr Otu explained, would attract two representatives each from the entire region and is expected to address the shortage of qualified administrators in the country.

In April, the GTF will also host the second National Coaching Licensing Course which will be opened to coaches across the country.

The resource person for it is Mr Patrice Remarck, a former Head Coach of the senior US taekwondo national team.

He said Ghana currently has only 24 licensed coaches and 29 referees and believes that the course will help the GTF to license more of them.

He stated that coaches without licenses would not be allowed to register athletes to compete in GTF's organised competitions.