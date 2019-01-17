Ghana: Nc Inaugurates 6 Ad Hoc Committees

The Normalization Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) yesterday inaugurated six ad hoc committees to execute its mandate.

The committees are Domestic Leagues, Communications and Promotions, National Teams, Technical and Development, Referees Committee and the Marketing and Sponsorship Committees.

They have a month to produce a document that will aid the NC in drafting new statutes to replace the existing one.

Speaking during the inauguration held at the GFA premises, President of the GFA Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah, said "experienced people who have excelled in their chosen fields" have been selected to form the various committees.

Dr Amoah was confident members of the committees would bring their rich experiences to bear by making incisive inputs which would help reform Ghana football.

Dr. Amoah stated that after extensive engagements with various stakeholders of the game, the NC had a canvass picture of the challenges of Ghana football and the inherent potential it can harness.

Below is the full list of members of the ad hoc committee.

REFEREES: Kudjoe Fianoo - chairman, Alex Kotey, Vivian Aggor, Carl Ashie, Adam Munkaila, members and Emmanuel Dasoberi - Secretary.

Technical: Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah - chairman, Prof. Joseph Mintah, -Vice Chairman, Francis Oti-Akenteng, Mark Noonan, Frederick Pappoe, Stephen Appiah, Joe Debrah (RAG) and Mark Addo -Secretary.

Domestic League: Dr. Baah-Nuakoh - Chairman, Jones Alhassan Abu - Vice Chairman, Kwame Ntow Fiako, Frank Todd, Mike Bonsu, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Mercy Tagoe members and Sena Akoto Ampaw - Secretary.

Marketing and Sponsorship: Gaddy Laryea - Chairman, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah - Vice Chairman, Yaw Addo Larbi, Nana Amanpene Boateng Twum, Frederick Frimpong, Richard Ahiagble, T.T Owusu Nortey, Afia Korakyewa Ntim, all members and William Bossman - Secretary.

National Teams: Dr. Patrick Ofori - Chairman, Samuel Osei Kufuor - Vice Chairman, Mrs. Sophia Korkor, Frank Adu Junior, Ebo Kwaitoo, Gifty Appiah, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, members and Francis Essah Adu - Secretary.

Communication and Promotion: Paul Adom Otchere - Chairman, Ekow Asmah - Vice Chairman, Albert Sam, Kwami Sefa Kayi, Ohene Brenya, Ebo Quansah, members and Tamimu Issah, Secretary.