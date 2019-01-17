Namibia: Capacity Concerns Force Schools to Prioritise Own Pupils

Capacity concerns have forced some secondary schools in the capital to give first preference to their own pupils who failed Grade 10, over learners from other schools.

The principal of A Shipena Secondary School, Moses Haufiku, said the school had pupils who want to repeat Grade 9 because they failed Grade 10 as per the new rules, but they also had to take classroom capacity into consideration as well as the age limit.

The age limit for a pupil who wants to repeat the Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) Grade 9 is 17 years and younger, as per requirements set by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

He said the school has 56 pupils who failed Grade 10, out of which 27 are 17 years old, and are eligible to repeat the grade.

However, Grade 10 candidates from other schools who did not make it to Grade 11 wanted to repeat Grade 9 at the school, but the school's Grade 9 class has reached its full capacity.

Haufiku added that the school currently has a total of 230 candidates in Grade 8 who made it to Grade 9, and 56 pupils who failed Grade 9, and have to repeat that grade.

"And then you have the 27 who failed Grade 10 [who want] to repeat Grade 9. So, placement for Grade 9 is really in demand," he stressed.

The principal of Augustineum Secondary School, Rudolf Matengu, informed Nampa that the school has re-enrolled more than 25 pupils for JSC in 2019.

"What I'm experiencing is children coming from other schools who failed Grade 10, but the first priority is our learners", he stated.

A media statement issued by the education ministry stipulates that full-time Grade 10 pupils who will not be able to proceed to Grade 11 in 2019 will be allowed to enrol into the new JSC curriculum in Grade 9.

Semi-external examinations will be written at the end of Grade 9 in 2019, and pupils who pass those examinations will proceed to the senior secondary phase in 2020, and enrol for the new National Senior Secondary Ordinary level course.

- Nampa