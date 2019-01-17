Ghana: Nyinahin Multipurpose Sports Centre Nears Completion

Nyinahin — The Youth and Sports Centre of Excellence, being constructed at Nyinahin in the Ashanti region will be ready in a few months.

This came to light when the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah inspected work on the project on Monday.

Mr Asiamah said the quality of work has been impressive and was confident the new sports structures will enhance sports in the country.

He hoped the facility would be expanded to host about 25 sporting disciplines as well as a hostel and other facilities.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Emmanuel Asigri said, the project will address the country's lack of infrastructure problem.

He said aside the talents to be developed; the youth could also acquire skills in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and receive counseling to become useful in society.

Chief of Nyinahin, Nana Amampene Boateng Twum II urged the youth to embrace the project and develop their talents to become national assets.

The country, he said, has never lacked sporting talents, but only needed the infrastructure to develop the talents, which the multipurpose centres would address after completion.

So far, the Ministry has inspected the multipurpose sports centres in Ho, Koforidua, Axim, Dunkwa-On-Offin and Nyinahin.

The next stop would be in Accra today, where works at the Azumah Nelson Sports Stadium which is being transformed into a multipurpose sports facility would be inspected.