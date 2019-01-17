Ghana Muslim Mission Inaugurates Branch Executives

The Ghana Muslim Mission on Sunday inaugurated executives for it new branch at Sakumono, near Tema in the Greater Accra Region, to foster unity and co-existence between Muslims and other faiths.

They include Alhaji Suley Abdulai, Imam; Alhaji Ibrahim Abdallah Bamba, deputy; Alhaji Ibrahim Nii Sankah Ansah, chairman; and Ibrahim Adokor, vice.

The rest are Alhaji Abdallah Issahak, secretary; Tahir Saborgu,Vice; Hawa Quao, financial secretary; Hajia Adiza Bukari, treasurer; Alhaji Mohammed Munir, organiser; Hajia Mariam Torto, women's organiser.

The event was attended by Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu of Ameen Scientific and Herbal Clinic, Dr Rabiatu Deinyo Ammah, senior lecturer at the University of Ghana and other dignitaries, as well as a cross section of the Muslim community.

Dr Rabiatu Ammah gave a brief history about the mission, saying that in 1934 the Ga Muslims formed the Gold Coast Aborigines Muslims Association under Sheikh Aryeequaye Aryee and it was later changed to the Ga Islamic Society, and then to the present Ghana Muslim Mission.

She said Ghana Muslim Mission has built about 120 primary and junior high schools with an Islamic university still under construction at Kumasi.

Dr Rabiatu Ammah emphasised on the role women played in the formation of the mission, saying "the impression shouldn't be created that it was only men who played their roles, the women also played their part."

Imam Abdul Rahman of the Community 2 Mosque educated the congregation, saying "if the branch has good knowledge, any matter that crops up, the branch will endeavour to resolve it; allow no negative tribalism. This is a canker and it destroys us a lot. The enemy of Islam is the ignorant Muslim who will not apply the tenets of Islam."