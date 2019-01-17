Gambia: Balla Gaye 2 - 'I Was Never Under Pressure Facing Modou Lo'

The Lion of Guediawaye Balla Gaye II insists he has never been under pressure facing arch rival Modou Lo.

Balla brought Modou Lo flat back down to earth last Sunday in an intriguing thrill-never-lacking four minutes duel.

However, it's believed that a usually outspoken Balla had been little quiet even by his own standards in the lead-up to the fight compared to their first clash eight years ago amid claims he was under intense pressure to deliver.

And grilled on this, the former King of arena dismissed the claims.

'I was never under pressure to perform against Modou Lo. I came with intention of out-boxing him. Grappling and wrestling him down was not my priority even though I was prepared for anything.

'So much has been said about this combat with many pundits claiming and predicting I will be fatigued if the fight prolongs. They seem to forget or do not seem to know that I have been training,' he said in his first interview following the bout.

It's unclear who Balla faces next with possibility of a third rematch with current title holder Eumeu Sene seemingly impossible on the heels of the latter's daring vows never to fight Balla owing to a bitter row they had in 2015.