Sierra Leone: Kroo Bay Residents Vow to Respect, Care for People With Autistism

Residents of the Kroo Bay Community, west of Freetown, have vowed to treat people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the country with utmost respect.

ASD is regarded as the name for a range of similar conditions that affect a person's social interaction, communication, interests and behaviour. Many autistic people have difficulty processing sensory information relating to taste, smell, sound, sight, body awareness and balance.

During a sensitization meeting organized by the charitable organisation, Autism Voice Sierra Leone at the community, participants pledged to love, care for and respect those with the condition.

They shared the view that autistic people needed to have dignity in the society they live at all times, irrespective of their condition.

What makes the sensitization very interesting and important was the fact that few of those in attendance have children or relatives with ASD.

Chief of Kroo Bay Community, Pa Alimamy Kargbo Kabempa I said: "I almost shed tears for what I have heard today from my community. I was never aware that we have autistic people in my community until today. I feel sad that some children in my community are living with this condition without getting the right support."

He urged his subordinates to love, respect, and care for them and not to stigmatise them because they were not responsible for their current condition.

According to him, when he was approached by the Co-Founder of Autism Voice Sierra Leone to sensitize his people about autism, he refused to accept the idea because he thought children with ASD were not in his community.

He commended her for resilience and the bold step taken to let people know about autism and how autistic people should be treated.

"I ask for forgiveness for my initial stance to kick against this event. What I have heard today, I encourage you all to treat those in such condition with dignity and respect. I thank the co-founder for choosing my community for this important sensitisation," he stated.

Earlier in her sensitization message, Co-Founder of Autism Voice Sierra Leone, Mariama Korrca Kandeh said, "I am here to beg you to please stop calling autistic people 'fool fool' or 'aflahun'. They are not fools, neither are they witch or have evil spirit. Scientists are still doing research to find the actual cause of autism. Genetics and environmental factors have been blamed but more research is being done to confirm these factors."

She emphasised that God creates human beings differently and urged them to treat them with respect and stop mocking them.

Madam Kandeh added that their mission was to educate the public about the condition, give and advocate for support and protection of people within the spectrum, and help in enhancing people and families affected by the condition live a happy and fulfilling lives.

Parliament approves 13 Presidential nominees

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Members of the Appointment and the Public Service Committee yesterday approved 13 Presidential nominees that would serve as board members in different institutions.

The nominees include: Hon. Sallay Satta Gendemeh as board member, National Commission for Social Action, Alhaji Mustapha B. Turay and Musa Mewa as board members, National Mineral Agency, Toland Eben Buck as board member- Tertiary Education Commission.

Also, Rev. Father Martin Leo Bassie and Ing. Sahr Tamba Nyalloma have been approved to serve as board members, Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation Board of Trustees, Ing. Georgette Greene, board member, Sierra Leone Ports Authority, Alhaji Today. Turay,board member, Police Council.

Ms. Lucretia Mbogba, Zainab Kamara, Mohamed Kanneh, Saidu Alie Lakoh and Malcon Gabriel Manah Kpana have been approved to serve as board members, National Youth Commission.

Presenting the nominees for approval, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma, said they relied on specified documents provided by the nominees, coupled with other information obtained from the general public, to conduct the hearings.

For Hon. Hassan Sesay, he said they have no doubt that the nominees would perform well in their respective capacities.

Hon. Hindolo Gevao said the nominees were all capable and that he has no doubt that they will serve the different parastals they were approved to serve.

He urged that Mewa should make way to create a one stop centre where investors will conduct their business registration, check their police clearance, work and resident permits rather than going to the various institutions concerned.

Hon. P. C. Fatmata Mima Kajue from Moyamba urged that the nominees serve well for the people of the country, urging the NACSA nominee to make use of her long-standing experience to make the institution more viable.

Acting Leader of the opposition, Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, observed that the National Youth Commission was one institution that should tackle problems face with young people, thus expressing hope that they would be recognized as future leaders.