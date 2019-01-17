Sierra Leone: BRAC Sierra Leone Donates to ONS

BRAC Sierra Leone's Emergency Preparedness and Response unit donated bags of rice to the Office of National Security's (ONS) Community Disaster Reduction (DRR) Programme Volunteers.

The symbolic handing-over of the donated items was done on Friday, 7th January, 2019 at the ONS headquarters, Tower Hill in Freetown.

The aim of the donation was to further support ONS in strengthening the DRR initiative and efforts towards the prevention, mitigation and response to disasters across Sierra Leone.

According to the Emergency Preparedness and Response Coordinator-BRAC Sierra Leone, Sheku Alaka Tijan Mansaray, the donation was in-line with the organisation's efforts in enhancing emergency response capacities of local governments, schools and vulnerable communities.

Receiving the donation, Assistant Director, Disaster Management and Response - ONS , Sinneh Mansary, said the move was not only timely but also came in handy.

"BRAC has always been the 1st INGO to respond to our call, and we will continue being grateful, " he added

He went on to note that the support towards the Community Disaster Reduction Volunteers, through the ONS was very much essential, considering the fact that the volunteers have always been the first responders in cases of emergencies within their respective communities.