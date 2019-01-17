Sierra Leone: Bike Rider Testifies in Former FTC Principal's Murder Trial

Abu Bakarr Kargbo, a commercial motorbike rider (okada) in the eastern part of Freetown, yesterday (Tuesday 15th January) testified in the on-going preliminary investigation of a murder matter involving the former Freetown Teacher's College Principal, Dr. Sahr Fillie, who allegedly murdered his wife.

The 52-year old accused is currently before Magistrate Santigie Ibrahim Sorie Bangura of Freetown Court No.1, on three count charges of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and careless and inconsiderate driving, contrary to the Road Offences Act of 2007.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Eric A. Deen, alleges that the accused on Sunday, 28th October, 2018, at Furniture Junction, Allen Town, Eastern Freetown, due to careless driving, murdered his wife, Kadiatu Fillie.

In his testimony, the bike rider who is the second prosecution witness in the matter identified the accused, stating that he knew the deceased and recalled on 28th October, 2018.

He said on the above date, the deceased boarded his commercial bike and asked him to take her home, adding that on their way, the deceased changed her mind and asked to return to the point where he had taken her from.

He further that when they returned to the point, he met a certain vehicle parked at the junction, adding that the deceased alighted from the motorbike and walked towards the said vehicle communicating with the driver.

He said the driver later moved the said vehicle while the back tire hit the deceased, adding that he later traced the said vehicle and informed the driver that he had hit someone.

He said they returned to the scene but that they met the deceased had been taken to the hospital.

He narrated that later in the day, he was told that the deceased had died, while he later made statement to the police.