Nigeria: 2019 Elections Not Do-or-Die Affair - Saraki

The Senate, yesterday, resumed from its Christmas and New Year recess, with its president, Senator Bukola Saraki, declaring that next month's general election is not a do-or-die affair.

Addressing his colleagues at plenary, Saraki said: "to those of us who are contesting, let us remember that our biggest offer is to serve.

"Ultimately, the Nigerian people have a right to choose who will represent them at all levels. It is not a do or die affair. I encourage all to participate in the coming polls and I wish Nigerians a safe 2019 election."

Speaking further, he said: "Distinguished colleagues, it is an honour to welcome you all back after the festive break. I wish everyone of you, and your families, a very happy new year 2019.

"Although the political season has swung into full gear, it is my hope that you were able to get a bit of rest and some quiet time during the break; and that you have recharged your batteries, ready to dive back into legislative work with renewed vigour.

"As evident all around us, the New Year has met our countrymen and women in an anticipatory mood. Spirits are high, because in this year 2019, Nigeria has a date with destiny. But we also know that despite all of this, the work of leadership must go on; governance must not suffer."

Meanwhile, House of Representatives, which also resumed sitting yesterday, adjourned proceedings till today in honour of former President Shehu Shagari and Abayomi Abdul-Kabir Ayeola who died recently.

It will be recalled that former President Shagari who was also a former member of the House died on December 28, 2018.

Similarly, Abayomi Ayeola, a serving member of the House, who represented Ibeju-Lekki federal constituency of Lagos State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, also passed on during the recess.

Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, after reading official communications from families of the deceased, called for Christian and Islamic prayers for the repose of their souls