South Africa: Asset Forfeiture Unit Swoops On ANC KZN Deputy, 7 Others in North Sea Jazz Graft Probe

KwaZulu-Natal's Asset Forfeiture Unit on Thursday swooped in on top ANC KwaZulu-Natal politician Mike Mabuyakhulu and seven of his co-accused in a corruption case, seizing their property and cars in an early morning raid.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the seizures and said they were related to their involvement in the North Sea Jazz Festival graft scandal.

"It is not just Mabuyakhulu, but also his co-accused who have had their assets seized and attached. This is part of the ongoing case."

Mabuyakhulu was elected the ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson in 2018.

Mhlongo said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) applied for an interim court order to "quarantine their assets until the finalisation of the matter".

"It can be opposed or challenged in court. It is a process that is ongoing at the moment. It does not mean they are guilty. They might be found not guilty and assets will be sent back to them."

Mabuyakhulu has made appearances in the Durban's Commercial Crime Court facing charges of money laundering and corruption relating to R28m allegedly paid for a North Sea Jazz Festival in Durban in 2012 which never took place.

Companies paid for services not rendered

He was arrested in 2018 along with seven others. Mabuyakhulu, his co-accused and their companies are collectively facing 77 charges.

In a previous sitting the matter was postponed until February for the State to respond to more requests for further particulars on the charge sheet.

Mabuyakhulu's co-accused are Ceaser Walter Mkhize, Mabheleni Ntuli, Mzwandile Basil Ninela, Nonhlanhla Brenda Ninela, Nothando Lorraine Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu and Njabulo Mbongwe Mkhize.

The companies involved are Desmond Khalid Golding, DMD Capital PTY LTD, Ishashalazi Production CC, Ishinga Holdings, Maqhoboza Traders CC, Shaka Holdings, Soft Skills Communications 100 CC and Supersize Investment 20CC.

It is alleged that they were paid for their services, even though the event was cancelled.

At a previous court appearance Mabuyakhulu's lawyer, Jimmy Howse, said he was only facing six of the 77 charges, involving R300 000, and suggested that his case should be separated from the rest.

He asked for a "swift response" to the request for further particulars.

Source: News24