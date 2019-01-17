Malawi: Enforcing Prisoners' Right to Adequate Nutrition

press release

SALC is working with the Centre for Human Rights Education Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) in Malawi to support a case brought by a prisoner, Mr James Gremu, and CHREAA on behalf of all inmates in which the persistent failure of the Malawi government to provide adequate nutrition in detention settings is being challenged.

Mr Gremu and CHREAA seek the court's intervention to compel the government to comply with Constitutional and legislative obligations to provide sufficient food of adequate nutritional content to all persons in detention. Mr Gremu and CHREAA are represented by Maureen Kondowe.

For a background of conditions of detention in Malawi, see HERE.