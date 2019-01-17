Tanzania: Stiegler's Gorge Project to Benefit Villagers On Land Use

STIEGLER's Gorge Hydroelectric Power project is set to benefit villagers of Kisaki in Morogoro and Mloka in Rufiji on proper land utilisation and planning.

Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development Minister William Lukuvi said his ministry had reached such a decision of planning land use in villages bordering Selous Game Reserve, including Kisaki Village in Morogoro Region and Mloka Village in Rufiji District in Coast Region, where plots for residence, business and open space would be surveyed.

This was said by the minister during his visit to the project site in the company of other four ministers. He requested the Ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) to upgrade the village's status by planning proper land use. He added that Kisaki Village, which is under way to become a small town, was expected to have 3,573 surveyed plots for residential, business and open space areas.

For his part, Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, said through the project, other 37 villages would also benefit by receiving electricity through Rural Energy Authority (REA).