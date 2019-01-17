Tanzania: Court Hands Malinzi Case Back to PCCB

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday committed back to the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) former President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Jamal Malinzi and his General Secretary Mwesigwa Selestine for questioning.

Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri directed the two officials, who are facing the 800m/- fraud and money laundering trial alongside three others to be handed over to the PCCB for further interrogations after considering an application by Prosecutor Leonard Swai.

The prosecutor had requested the court to allow the prosecution to take back the accused persons to the Bureau as there were certain issues they needed to get from them.

In another event, lack of witnesses yesterday stalled the hearing of the trial. Swai informed the court that there were two witnesses lined up to give their evidence.

However, the ninth witness who was lined up to give evidence was sick, while the tenth witness, who travelled all the way from Dodoma, got an emergency, as was assigned another duty.

Under the circumstances, the prosecution requested for adjournment of the trial to January 21, 2019, when the ninth witness is expected to enter the witness box.

Advocate Richard Rweyongeza, for the accused, however, cautioned that witnesses must be given court summons.

According to him, they could not allow witnesses to disobey court orders of not attending hearing sessions, while the accused persons who are in remand continue suffering.

The magistrate granted the prosecution's request, insisting the witnesses to be brought on the next hearing date.

Other accused persons in the trial are former TFF Accounts officer Nsiande Mwanga, TFF Office Manager Miriam Zayumba and Flora Rauya, the Clerk with the Federation.

The accused persons are facing a total of 30 counts of conspiracy (Malinzi and Selestine), abuse of office (Malinzi and Selestine), 11 counts of forgery (Malinzi, Selestine, Miriam and Flora), uttering false documents (Selestine) and 12 counts of obtaining money by false pretence (Malinzi).

Others are four charges of money laundering (Malinzi, Selestine and Mwanga). Both Malinzi and Selestine are accused of forging such resolution of June 5, 2016 a view make changes of signatories whereby Edgar Masoud, who was TFF Director of Finance and Accounting was replaced by Mwanga.